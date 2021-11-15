ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Feeling sluggish? Blame a lack of estrogen

cshl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe natural rise and fall of estrogen coordinate a wide array of functions in the body and brain—including the motivation to move. Female animals are most active when estrogen levels are high, a pattern that increases the odds of encountering a mate when pregnancy is most likely. For humans, this relationship...

www.cshl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Lower Lifetime Estrogen Exposure Linked to Gray Matter Loss

The drop in estrogen levels that occurs with menopause brings declines in the volumes of “gray matter,” the cellular matter of the brain, in key brain regions that are also affected in Alzheimer’s disease. But a new study from Weill Cornell Medicine researchers, in collaboration with the University of Arizona, suggests that greater cumulative exposure to estrogen in life, for example from having had more children or from having taken menopause hormone therapy, may counter this brain-shrinking effect.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
opb.org

Sleepless night leaves some brain cells as sluggish as you feel

Your browser does not support the audio element. When people don’t get enough sleep, certain brain cells literally slow down. A study that recorded directly from neurons in the brains of 12 people found that sleep deprivation causes the bursts of electrical activity that brain cells use to communicate to become slower and weaker, a team reports online Monday in Nature Medicine.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Estrogen#Blindness#Cshl#University Of California#Ucsf
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Longevity
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy