LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The World Series of Poker will move to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time next year, Caesars Entertainment has confirmed. The 53rd edition of the annual poker tournament will be held at Bally's and Paris Las Vegas starting on May 31, 2022, with actor Vince Vaughn serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO