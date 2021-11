As we wait for the big match up with the mighty Edmonton Oilers, it’s time for some miscellaneous thoughts about the New York Rangers and the NHL in general. Could the Rangers have matched what the Buffalo Sabres got for Jack Eichel? The Sabres netted forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs along with a 2022 first round pick, and a 2023 second round pick. It’s certainly a deal that the Rangers could have equaled, but there was no way that the Sabres were going to trade Eichel to a team in the East, especially the Blueshirts. So, no regrets. We’ll see him occasionally for the Golden Knights and we wish him luck with his surgery. Thank goodness the speculating is over. .

