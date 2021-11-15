Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $7.58 Million Resiliency Project Along Lake Ontario Waterfront in Wayne County
Project Replaced Stormwater Infrastructure along Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street to Alleviate Flood Risk and Improve Water Quality of Sodus Bay. Part of State's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. $342,000 Lakestones Drive Flood Resiliency Project Will Stabilize Shoreline and Fortify Village's Wastewater Infrastructure; Mitigate Future Damage and Safeguard Public...www.dasny.org
Comments / 0