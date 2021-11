COLUMBIA, Mo. — The day after Mizzou basketball games this season we’re going to revisit the Tigers’ win or loss with some morning takeaways. MU opened the season Tuesday with a 78-68 win over Central Michigan. It was a bumpy ride for a while — a 19-point lead shrank to two — but the Tigers pulled away late. Be careful not to get too carried away with the outcome. CMU, ranked No. 300 preseason at KenPom.com, has a new head coach in Tony Barbee and 12 newcomers on the roster. But there was plenty to like about Mizzou's debut.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO