In a season defined by one stellar defensive performance after another, the Cowboys delivered their finest yet in Saturday’s 24-3 win over West Virginia. One week after the Mountaineers poured 492 yards of total offense on Iowa State, 11th-ranked OSU held the hosts to 133 yards, the fewest a Cowboys defense has allowed since 2000. OSU limited West Virginia to 2-for-14 on third-down conversion attempts. And the Cowboys’ eight sacks of Mountaineers quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene set a record in the Mike Gundy era, finishing one shy of the program record set against Baylor since 1998.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO