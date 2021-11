Got your turkey yet? If not, you might want to go ahead and snag that Thanksgiving bird now. A new report published by multiple news organizations indicates supermarket supplies of whole turkeys are limited as we get closer to Thanksgiving. Inventories of whole-bird turkeys at the end of October was at only 39% of normal levels. The price of turkeys may also be higher than most people anticipate this year. The most recent USDA Turkey Market News Report showed that smaller 8-to-16-pound frozen turkeys were selling for $1.41 per pound – that a 22 percent increase from last year.

