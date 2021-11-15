Maker founder Rune Christensen joins venture firm Dragonfly Capital

Sam Lessin’s recent article The End of Venture Capital as We Know It has received a lot of attention in the startup community. Lessin argues that a monumental shift in startup investing is coming to fruition as software has already eaten the world, and larger institutions continue to jump into the software venture capital market at an unprecedented rate. I think he is largely correct. I believe that today, the future of venture capital is breakthrough science transforming billions of lives in sectors like energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and human augmentation. In the coming two decades, almost every layer of our physical world is likely to be reshaped and the best venture capital investors in these areas will not only be poised to produce phenomenal returns but also contribute massively to creating a better world for generations to come.

