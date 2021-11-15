ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Postpones 3 Games Amid Ottawa Senators Virus Outbreak

By Associated Press
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AP -- The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season. The league postponed three games this...

northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers: Former top scorer Marian Gaborik retires

Former New York Rangers scorer Marian Gaborik announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 17-year NHL career. Gaborik spent parts of four seasons on Broadway, earning 229 points (114 goals, 115 assists) over 255 games. He also added 13 points in two playoff appearances (25 games). Gaborik, 39, made his...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The New York Rangers#North American
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
668
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy