Taking care of an animal comes with as much responsibility as it does joy. Along with training, staying on top of feedings, making sure your pet gets exercise and visiting the veterinarian, you’ll need to animal-proof your home. But that doesn’t just mean installing gates and keeping chemicals out of reach. If you want to ensure the longevity of your furniture and floors, choose fabric and finishes that can withstand wear and tear from pets.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO