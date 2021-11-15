2 associates of Joel Greenberg accused of defrauding real estate investor out of $12 million

Two associates of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg were indicted last week, accused of defrauding a real estate investor of $12 million.

Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk are facing charges related to property sales in six states and the Bahamas.

Federal investigators said the men are accused of using money from an investor that they claimed were refundable deposits for real estate for their own personal benefit.

Investigators said the men used the money for luxury car rentals, travel and adult entertainment.

Investigators said the men and other co-conspirators stole over $12 million as a result of the conspiracy and scheme to defraud.

