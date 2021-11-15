ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

2 associates of Joel Greenberg accused of defrauding real estate investor out of $12 million

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmPkl_0cxVPYVe00

Two associates of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg were indicted last week, accused of defrauding a real estate investor of $12 million.

Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk are facing charges related to property sales in six states and the Bahamas.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Federal investigators said the men are accused of using money from an investor that they claimed were refundable deposits for real estate for their own personal benefit.

Investigators said the men used the money for luxury car rentals, travel and adult entertainment.

Investigators said the men and other co-conspirators stole over $12 million as a result of the conspiracy and scheme to defraud.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bitcoin: 9 things to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bitcoin -- you’ve probably heard of it, but do you know how it works? Read nine things to know about the cryptocurrency below:. 1. Bitcoin is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, a digital token sent electronically that has no physical backing and is not controlled by a government or bank.
CURRENCIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy