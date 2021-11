The Villanova Wildcats returned from the west coast to take down the Howard Bison. A commanding 100-81 win did not feel as great as it might look afterward. Howard and Villanova seemed to get into a bit of a shootout in the first half. (Someone check if those rims were regulation.) Howard and Villanova combined for 26-of-54 from beyond the arc. Jay Wright and the Wildcats settled into the second half and grew a lead. This game was no walk in the park, but testament to Villanova’s ability heat up offensively and bear down to grind it out and pull away in the second half for a win.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO