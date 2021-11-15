ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Michael Ray says Country Music “Ties Us Together”

wbwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Ray says he includes the truth in the country music he makes. He feels like it is that real life ingredient that allows the music to reach people on a deeper level. “Country music is a...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1955, Johnny Cash made his first chart appearance with the single, “Cry Cry Cry.”. Today in 1968, the single, “Wichita Lineman,” by Glen Campbell entered the Top 40 chart. In 1997, Dwight Yoakam did his version of the tune on his album, “Under The Covers.”. Today in 1984,...
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Dustin Lynch Excited Collaboration with MacKenzie Porter is a “Rocket Ship”

Dustin Lynch is climbing the country charts with his collaboration with MacKenzie Porter titled “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. The song has reached the Top 5 this week on the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart. Dustin is used to watching his songs on the American country music charts. MacKenzie is a Canadian country music star and does not have previous experience with her music on these charts.
MUSIC
MyStateline.com

Country music's biggest night

The Country Music Association set the stage in Nashville, and Miranda Lambert is slated to open the show for the first time. Other stars include Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Beer#Bloomington Normal
People

Michael Ray Lends His Voice and His Heart to Musicians on Call: 'Music Can Still Move You'

Four years ago, country music hitmaker Michael Ray walked into a hospital room in Las Vegas mere days after the Route 91 tragedy and met a man that he will never forget. "I started to play 'Think a Little Less,' and I remember him immediately grabbing his girlfriend's hand," Ray, 33, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview about the six-foot-something guy whose name he can't quite recall. "After I was done, he told me that he never thought he would ever hear that song again."
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Luke Combs is Planning a Chill Thanksgiving

The just crowned 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs says that his Thanksgiving plans include a lot of chilling. “I think we’re probably just gonna kick it. We’re gonna do the whole big thing. Probably our only week off left that we really have. So try to enjoy it you know before we get into it like hard-core holiday season. So probably just a lotta chilling at the house I would imagine.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
wbwn.com

Lee Brice Makes History with his Number-One Song “One Of Them Girls”

Congrats to Lee Brice as his number-one hit “One Of Them Girls” has done something that no other songs has ever done. Lee shares, “We made history y’all, and it’s because of you. “One Of Them Girls” is the first song to ever win American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers (ASCAP), Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), and SESAC Country Song of the Year in the same year!! This couldn’t have happened without you.. Thank y’all for being the best fans!”
MUSIC
Mic

What last night's CMAs say about the future of country music

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Luke Bryan poignantly mentioned in his opening monologue hosting the 55th Annual Country Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night. The statement was slipped in between forced award show banter and Bryan’s American Idol co-star judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, sneaking up on him for a cameo — but its importance likely echoed for anyone who caught it. It was a statement of inclusivity that rarely is front and center in the country music arena, especially not at its biggest night celebrating its stars who are usually conservative, white, straight and Christian. But even if it feels forced, and awkwardly late compared to the rest of the music industry, the effort finally being made to drag Big Country into the present was felt at last night’s ceremony.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Gabby Barrett Releases New Song Inspired By George Strait

Gabby Barrett has released a new song. “Pick Me Up” is one of four new tracks added to the extended version of her album, Gold Mine. About co-writing the song, she said, “I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back-Country… a riding down the backroads, while listening to George Strait-type of song. I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.”
MUSIC
Anniston Star

Pastor Michael J. Brooks: On being bi-musical

It’s been said most of us don’t graduate from the music we liked in college. True for me; I still listen to Herman’s Hermits, Anne Murray and the Carpenters. However, I found a new, less mellow band lately in an unusual way. I talked with a pastor who visited a...
RELIGION
catcountry96.com

Michael Ray Talks with NBC’s Lester Holt on the Ryman Stage

Michael Ray recently appeared on NBC Nightly News having a conversation with Lester Holt on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium. Michael posted, “Honored to join #LesterAcrossAmerica tonight from @theryman. We even played a little Merle!!!”. In the segment, Lester shares the history of the Ryman that concludes on stage...
TV & VIDEOS
wbwn.com

Dolly Parton Tells DJ DESTRUCTO to Remix “Jolene” Because He Can

Dolly Parton first released her iconic hit “Jolene” in October of 1973. It went to number-one in February of 1974, and since then…not only has it become an international hit…it’s also one of the most covered songs in music history. The latest artist to put their own spin on the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy