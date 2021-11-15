ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Charities see more crypto donations. Who is benefiting?

By HALELUYA HADERO
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

As the biggest cryptocurrencies flirt with record high values, they're increasingly becoming bigger sources of revenue for charities. However, the number of charities accepting the virtual...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Weirton Daily Times

Lumber donation benefits carpentry program

Junior Ethan Donley works on a structure with lumber from Lowe’s Home Improvement of Steubenville after the business donated $2,500 worth of materials to the carpentry program at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School. It is the latest contribution from Lowe’s, which previously provided tools for students to obtain hands-on learning. (Contributed photo)
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Crescent-News

More donations announced

NAPOLEON — Three more large business donations have been announced for the Henry County Agricultural Association’s proposed events arena at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon, according to the Henry County Chamber of Commerce here. The organization has raised more than $1.4 million for the project, and hopes to construct a...
NAPOLEON, OH
MyChesCo

Survey: Only 44% of Americans Who Donated to Charity in the Past 12 Months Include a Line Item for Charitable Donations in Their Annual Budget

MALVERN, PA — Americans who actively budget their charitable giving are much more likely to have given more, on average, in the past 12 months than those who do not budget at all ($2,453 vs. $355). According to the online survey of over 2,000 US adults conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vanguard Charitable, a leading nonprofit that administers donor-advised funds (DAFs), only 44% of Americans who donated to charity in the past 12 months include monetary charitable donations in their annual budgets. The findings indicate that lack of budgeting for charitable giving is correlated to less charitable giving by individuals over the course of the year compared to those who do budget for charity.
ADVOCACY
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Giving Season, Consider These Six Tips When Donating to a Charity

It’s giving season! This Giving Tuesday, consider giving back to your favorite charity. Greater Cincinnati is home to hundreds of nonprofilts that are open to donations of all amounts. If you’re considering donating this season and want to ensure your gift is going to a good cause, check out these tips from BBB’s charity accreditation specialist Corinne Hesselbrock.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Charities
ABC6.com

Instant Ticket Winner to donate to to charity

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A woman from Wakefield won $30,000 playing “Power 5s” Instant Game she purchased at Snacks Plus in Cranston. The woman plans to donate to charity. The million dollar prize is still unclaimed, all the while inventory runs low, with two $10,000 prizes, and three $5,000 prizes remaining.
CRANSTON, RI
10NEWS

Tips for donating to charity on Veterans Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is time to thank and acknowledge living veterans who previously served in the United States military. Some will honor the day with a donation to one of the many local and national charities that assist with a variety of issues and needs facing veterans, military service members and their families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Crypto
onfocus.news

Forward Donates $55,000 to Local Charities During Guide Our Giving Campaign

MARSHFIELD, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Non-profits are the cornerstones of our communities and rely on donations to further their missions. Forward Bank — including Forward Insurance and Forward Investment Services — gave away $55,000 to help them out! Forward employees nominated non-profits and charities in our communities that they felt needed additional support. Using our social media channels and printed materials, we encouraged our communities to vote and help guide our selection of one charity per community to receive $5,000.
MARSHFIELD, WI
blainecountyjournal.com

More Donations Flow to Foundation

The Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation announced in early November not only that donations continue to flow in but that they hope to name the Chinook City Pool the "Jesse Dannels Memorial Pool" once it is completed. That name proposal will be taken to the City Council for approval.
CHINOOK, MT
harrisondaily.com

DoorDash's technological know-how offers help to food banks

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, would look out the window at the long line of clients picking up …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
CHARITIES
basinnow.com

Hotel Vernal Haunt Donates Record Breaking Amounts To Local Charities

All who were part of the 2021 Hotel Vernal Haunt were invited to a celebration dinner last night where the record breaking amounts donated to this year’s charities were announced. The following statistics help illustrate this year’s event: The fear haunt hosted 6,618 guests over 10 nights which is the highest number ever! The escape rooms had 1,060 players and the un-haunt hosted over 400 visitors. The ghost hunting tours held 12 sessions with 50 total participants. The charity event had 98 sponsors this year and over 300 volunteers that gave a combined 8,500 volunteer hours. All this resulted in being able to give a record breaking $68,000 dollars in donations to this year’s selected charities. Oversized checks were presented last night to the charities in the amounts of $29,000 dollars to Brody’s Fund, $22,000 dollars to Thompson House of Hope, $14,000 dollars to Addicts II Athletes, and $3,000 dollars to Uintah Search and Rescue.
VERNAL, UT
Register Citizen

To honor Diwali festival, Indian group donates $20k to Stamford charities

STAMFORD — Two local charities have received a total of $20,000 thanks to the local chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin. The money was presented during a celebration of the Indian Festival of Light, Diwali, during a recent dinner with music and dance at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
theijnews.com

56th Annual... ELKS SEEK DONATIONS FOR CHRISTMAS CHARITY

The 56th Annual Potosi Elks Christmas Charity Auction will be held starting at 7 P.M. Sat., Dec. 4th at the Elks Reception Hall. Donations are now being solicited for the annual event. Businesses and individuals wishing to make donations are to contact Randy Eaton, 314/570-3675, Kris Richards 573-210-7986 or e-mail...
POTOSI, MO
The Cheyenne Post

Car Show Success, Benefits Local Charities

The second annual charity classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” was held this year on September 11, and the event was a success, raising money for local charities. The car show was a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 Cheyenne. Due to the support of...
CHEYENNE, WY
WTOK-TV

Hope for Hunger food drive donations given to charities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The issue of food insecurity looms over some families in and around Meridian as the holiday season is coming up. Just over 2700 non-perishable food items were donated at this year’s Hope For Hunger food drive. This is the second year WTOK has partnered with with Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville and Stonewall to raise money and collect food for families in need.
MERIDIAN, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Charity Yard Sale in Thomasville to benefit United Way

A charity yard sale in Thomasville will help raise money for the United Way this weekend. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Dozier Hardware on Highway 43. All proceeds and donations will be given to the United Way of Southeast Alabama and distributed...
THOMASVILLE, AL
Tulsa World

Wagoner Parrotheads donate $2,000 to charity

The Wagoner Parrotheads recently wrote a $2,000 check to Wagoner Area Neighbors, with all funds being raised at their 24th annual charity golf tournament. The Parrotheads wrote the check as a donation at their November meeting. Wagoner Area Neighbors is a non-profit providing charitable services for “neighbors” in need, particularly...
WAGONER, OK
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy