Charities see more crypto donations. Who is benefiting?

MALVERN, PA — Americans who actively budget their charitable giving are much more likely to have given more, on average, in the past 12 months than those who do not budget at all ($2,453 vs. $355). According to the online survey of over 2,000 US adults conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Vanguard Charitable, a leading nonprofit that administers donor-advised funds (DAFs), only 44% of Americans who donated to charity in the past 12 months include monetary charitable donations in their annual budgets. The findings indicate that lack of budgeting for charitable giving is correlated to less charitable giving by individuals over the course of the year compared to those who do budget for charity.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO