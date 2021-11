Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital manufacturer Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) has named Stacy Greiner to its board of directors, effective Monday, Nov. 15. Greiner serves as the General Manager, North America Sales & Marketing Business for Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. In this role, she is responsible for the growth and profitability of the company’s Sales and Marketing Solutions. Prior to becoming General Manager, Greiner was Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the company’s brand and marketing strategy. Greiner has a strong leadership track record, having held executive roles at DMI, Cisco, DXC and IBM.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO