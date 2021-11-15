ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wall Street ends little changed as rising yields weigh on tech

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes closed out Monday's session near the unchanged mark as rising Treasury yields dented the appetite for technology stocks, while Boeing shares advanced on signs of demand for its freighter aircraft. The technology sector was among the biggest drags on the day as...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow

(Reuters) -Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings, while Visa weighed on the Dow after Amazon said it would stop accepting cards issued by the operator in the UK. Target Corp was the latest big-name retailer...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as economically resilient sectors benefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.52 points, or 0.08%, at the open...
STOCKS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

(AP) — Stocks eked out small gains Thursday on Wall Street, but major indexes are still headed for a weekly loss after being tripped up by a disconcerting report on rising inflation. The latest round of mostly solid corporate earnings has been winding down after helping the broader market rise...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Wall Street#Earnings Reports#Home Depot Inc#Tech#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Boeing#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Oanda
cheddar.com

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but on Track for Weekly Losses

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, Nov. 12, but remain on track for weekly losses. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Stocks rose broadly...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street advances, powered by big tech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Friday with market-leading growth stocks helping the indexes resume their climb as investors shrugged off disappointing economic data. While the three major U.S. stock indexes were solidly higher, they remained on course to close below last Friday's close, which would end a...
STOCKS
Missoulian

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Wednesday, pulled down by losses in big technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in the early going and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD each fell more than 3%. Investors were discouraged to see a reading on inflation that came in hotter than expected, and Treasury yields rose as a result. Consumer prices rose 6.2% in October over a year ago, the highest inflation rate since 1990. DoorDash soared 16% after reporting suprisingly strong results. Disney reports after the closing bell. Overseas markets were mixed.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

ITV helps FTSE to gains as soaring inflation weighs on Wall Street

Strong showings by ITV and Marks & Spencer helped London’s markets to outperform European counterparts and close the day markedly higher. The FTSE’s strong session came despite trader worries over soaring inflation figures in the US, with rising fuel and food prices in its CPI data for October knocking back sentiment.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street declines, ending a run of record highs

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid on Tuesday, bringing a multi-day rally of straight record closing highs to a close as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street closes up on infrastructure gains but Tesla weighs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, rising early after passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down. Still, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy