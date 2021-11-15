ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) Appoints Brian Blaser as CEO and President

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today...

MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ACETO Corp (ACET) Appoints Michael G. Kauffman to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Michael G. Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Quicklogic Corp (QUIK) Appoints Radhika Krishnan to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Radhika Krishnan has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Krishnan brings her extensive experience in IoT, data management, AI/ML and industrial IoT to the company.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

OneSpan appoints Matthew Moynahan as President and CEO

OneSpan announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Moynahan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 29, 2021. Mr. Moynahan most recently served as CEO at Forcepoint, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, for nearly five years where he transformed the company’s offerings from predominantly on-premises to a cloud-consumption model and drove record new business growth prior to its acquisition by Francisco Partners in January 2021. Mr. Moynahan will work closely with Steven Worth, who has served as Interim CEO since August, on a seamless transition.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LCNB Corp (LCNB) Appoints Takeitha W. Lawson to its Board

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ: LCNB) today announced that it has appointed Takeitha W. Lawson (“Kei”) to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). The appointment reflects LCNB’s ongoing commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance and adding diverse, experienced, and independent individuals to the Board. Eric Meilstrup, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) Appoints Tony Scott as President and CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. INTRUSION (Nasdaq: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, today appointed Tony Scott as its new President and CEO, who will assume the role on Monday, November 15, 2021. Scott brings to INTRUSION many years of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience, including serving as Federal CIO for the U.S. government, CIO for multi-billion corporations such as VMware, Microsoft and The Walt Disney Company, as well as a private consultant helping organizations implement effective world class solutions for cybersecurity, IT governance and crisis management.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

InnovAge (INNV) Announces Appointment of Patrick Blair as President

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. InnovAge Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Patrick Blair as President effective Dec.1, 2021. Blair’s initial responsibilities will...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

SquadLocker Appoints President

SquadLocker announced it has hired digital e-commerce veteran Scott Brazina as president and member of the company’s Board of Directors. He is responsible for the company’s strategy, sales, marketing, partnerships, product, customer experience, and go-to-market directive. Before SquadLocker, Brazina was CMO of Impact and vice president of MarTech and Media...
BUSINESS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

SAUCONY® APPOINTS BRIAN MOORE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL PRODUCT

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. WALTHAM, MA (November 10, 2021) – Saucony, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) and a leading global performance running and lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brian Moore to senior vice president of global product, effective immediately. In his new role, Moore will be responsible for inspiring and guiding Saucony’s global brand footwear and apparel strategies, including design, development and product innovation. Moore will report directly to Saucony’s global brand president, Anne Cavassa, and join the brand’s Senior Leadership Team (For a photo of Brian Moore, please click here.)
WALTHAM, MA
StreetInsider.com

RLI Corp. (RLI) Appoints Craig W. Kliethermes as President and CEO

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that the RLI Board of Directors has appointed Craig W. Kliethermes as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jennifer L. Klobnak as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2022. These leadership changes will coincide with the planned retirement of current company Chairman & CEO Jonathan E. Michael at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Appoints Vicky L. Free To Its Board Of Directors

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) announced today that Vicky L. Free (Sistrunk) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective Nov. 4, 2021. Free replaces VIZIO Director SC Huang, who is retiring from the Board. Huang had served as a member of VIZIO’s Board of Directors since December 2020 and as a member of VIZIO, Inc.’s Board of Directors since 2004.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Landos Biopharma (LABP) Announces CEO and President to Step Down, Tim M. Mayleben Appointed as Interim Replacement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral small-molecule therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Ph.D., has stepped down as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tim M. Mayleben, a member of the Landos Board, has been appointed Interim President and CEO. Chris Garabedian, also a Landos Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Dr. Bassaganya-Riera will serve as an advisor to the Company to ensure a smooth transition.
BUSINESS
Long Island Business News

The Viscardi Center appoints  Chris Rosa as fifth president & CEO

The Viscardi Center Board of Director’s Chair Russ Cusick recently announced Chris Rosa has been appointed as the next president and CEO of the center, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Rosa will also serve as president of the Henry Viscardi School and Abilities, Inc. Rosa was most recently assistant vice chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Announces Strategic Acquisition of Biomedical Services Company in the Southeastern United States

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV: QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired a privately held biomedical services company, with operations in the Southeastern United States, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $1.5 million, and $225,000 in net income.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Appoints Manon Brouillette as CEO of Verizon Consumer Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced the appointment of Manon Brouillette to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group effective January 1, 2022. She will succeed Ronan Dunne, who will take on the role of Strategic Advisor. Manon will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SiTime Corp. (SITM) Launches Follow-on Public Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced it has publicly filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by MegaChips Corporation and 1,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by SiTime. In addition, SiTime intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock from SiTime. SiTime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by MegaChips Corporation. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IDT Corp. (IDT) Unveils BOSS Money

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, today unveiled BOSS Money, the new brand for IDT’s popular digital international remittance service. “BOSS Money has grown rapidly in the past few years and continues to innovate with exciting new features and more destinations...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

