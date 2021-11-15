Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) Appoints Brian Blaser as CEO and President

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced it has publicly filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 1,000,000 shares of common stock to be sold by MegaChips Corporation and 1,000,000 shares to be issued and sold by SiTime. In addition, SiTime intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of common stock from SiTime. SiTime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by MegaChips Corporation. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO