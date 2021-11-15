Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Reports Interim Results from the MISSION Phase 2 Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that Dr. David Tran, Chief of the Division of Neuro-Oncology at the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida, has released updated data from the phase 2 pilot 2-THE-TOP trial testing the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with pembrolizumab and temozolomide for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In patients with greater than 9 months of follow-up, median progression-free survival, the primary endpoint, was at least 11.2 months. 24% of patients achieved partial to complete response. Dr. Tran will present these data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2021 Annual Meeting in Boston on November 19, 2021.

