Georgia Student Health Survey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory at Norwin School District again on Monday. Norwin was one of the only local districts to remove its mask requirement after a legal back and forth over the Wolf administration’s order requiring masks in K-12 schools. Earlier this week, a judge said that order must expire on Dec. 4. In an email to families, the district said that decision met one of the requirements put in place by the school board. Norwin outlined consequences for districts that don’t follow the state’s mask mandate in its email. “The Norwin School District will not expose itself to any sanctions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for not complying with the Face Covering Order. If imposed, the sanctions could cause serious harm to our school district’s student programs and services,” the district said. Before the order was thrown out, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would return authority on masking decisions back to local school officials on Jan. 17.

