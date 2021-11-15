ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Georgia Student Health Survey

barrow.k12.ga.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease take a few minutes to complete the Georgia Parent Survey. It will remain open through Friday, March 11, 2022. These Georgia...

www.barrow.k12.ga.us

Comments / 0

Related
libertywingspan.com

Health science students apply skills on campus

Being able to apply what they learned over the last nine weeks, students in Health Science spent Monday and Tuesday going around the school to take vital signs of staff and students alike. “Hopefully this got the students out of their comfort zone a little bit, because in the healthcare...
EDUCATION
NBC12

RPS works to address student mental health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is working to address students’ mental health and now the district wants to hear from students and parents. Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS is reallocating $3 million in federal relief funding to increase mental health supports for students. But the district wants to...
RICHMOND, VA
siouxlandnews.com

West High students hosting mental health campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at West High are talking about the importance of mental health ahead of the holiday season. "You make the world a better place" is a phrase these West High students are using often. Back in 2019, the student council attended a conference on mental health...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Student-run mental health hotline serves SUNY students statewide

"Middle Earth" is a growing hotline at the University of Albany for students seeking mental health support, and it's run entirely by other students. Anytime you call in, you're answered by a fellow student, like LeAsia Royall, on the other side of the line. “This program is unique in its...
ALBANY, NY
portagewi.com

Columbia County Health Survey

Posted at 14:03h in Uncategorized by Brad Conrad 0 Comments. Where you live is an important part of your health. What are your thoughts about the health of your community? We want to hear from you about what is going well and what needs improvement. Your responses to this survey...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School District Mandates Masks Again

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory at Norwin School District again on Monday. Norwin was one of the only local districts to remove its mask requirement after a legal back and forth over the Wolf administration’s order requiring masks in K-12 schools. Earlier this week, a judge said that order must expire on Dec. 4. In an email to families, the district said that decision met one of the requirements put in place by the school board. Norwin outlined consequences for districts that don’t follow the state’s mask mandate in its email. “The Norwin School District will not expose itself to any sanctions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for not complying with the Face Covering Order. If imposed, the sanctions could cause serious harm to our school district’s student programs and services,” the district said. Before the order was thrown out, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would return authority on masking decisions back to local school officials on Jan. 17.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Georgia Parent Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mercury News

OSHA suspends large employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

COVID Transmission Level Among Kids In NH Schools Now Considered ‘Substantial’, According To DPH

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — The number of children in New Hampshire infected with COVID-19 in schools is the highest it has been since the pandemic started. The Department of Health calls the level of transmission among school-aged kids “substantial”. Parents like Cristin Chabot are appreciative to be in the know, even if these outbreaks seem to be popping up out of nowhere. “As a parent, I feel relieved that the school is letting us know when there are outbreaks,” Chabot said. “I find it odd that now, after all we’ve been through, that it’s the kids now being affected. And is it...
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
brownwoodtx.com

Health science students gain valuable experience with clinicals

Brownwood High School’s health science program has clinical students back in the community after COVID restrictions limited involvement in 2020. Bonita Deen, Texas HOSA Board of Directors Past President, has been teaching for 11 years and is serving Brownwood ISD as the high school’s Practicum of Health Science/Clinicals teacher. Victoria...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy