There are a lot more adventures ahead for the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Star Trek: Prodigy debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service last month and five episodes will have aired by November 18th. The first season will resume with another five episodes starting on January 6th and an additional 10 installments will be released later in 2022. Today, it was announced that the animated kids’ show has also been renewed for a second season.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO