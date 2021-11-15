ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Safe travel campaign launches for holiday season

By Daniel Tozzi
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holiday season begins, a safety campaign is being launched to help ensure that all travelers remain safe on Florida’s roads. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is launching their Safe Holiday Travel campaign which...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Shipping scam ramps up as holiday shopping season nears

The 8 On Your Side team is protecting you from a scam that is showing up in a lot of people's emails. As we were all stuck at home and ordering lots of stuff online during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers found new opportunities to rip us off. One of them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

North Texas Council Of Governments Launches Safe Driving Campaign

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is launching an effort to promote safe driving across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Drive Aware North Texas is an educational campaign designed to improve unsafe driving behaviors that are the leading contributing factors for serious injury and fatality crashes in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Travel Experts Forecast Return Of Pre-COVID Crowds This Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This holiday travel season, the lines at airports are already looking a lot different than they did last year, as you can imagine. Expect it to be busy at airports, similar to pre-COVID levels. Because of vaccines, there’s an overwhelming sense that it’s safe to travel, but there are some things to consider before you book that flight. “As soon as you hear someone coughing, everybody’s looking and trying to get away,” said Irina Mirkina. But that’s not stopping travelers like Nicky McLamb, who’s a nurse and knows exactly what COVID can do. “I’m vaccinated so...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ocala-news.com

SunTran announces free bus fares, adjusted hours this holiday season

During the holiday season, SunTran will begin offering free bus fares on specified days. Beginning on Saturday, November 27, all SunTran bus routes will be complimentary every Saturday through December 18. The free fares will be in effect on November 27, December 4, December 11, and December 18. Regular fares...
TRAFFIC
lonelyplanet.com

The Well Traveled Path: Dr. Jenny Yu shares tips on safe travel this holiday

Hi, I’m Dr. Jenny Yu, Healthline’s Medical Expert and Lonely Planet Travel Health Expert. Welcome to my weekly column, where I share stories and insights, experiences and opportunities, and perspectives on how you can take the "well" traveled path in your journeys. The United States is getting ready for a...
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Travelers Urged Be Patient, Plan Ahead This Holiday Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#State Of Florida#Safe Holiday Travel#Floridians#Flhsmv
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Expected To Draw Record Crowds At MIA

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is expected to see an all-time record number of travelers this Thanksgiving Holiday season. They’re projecting an 11% increase from the 2019 pre-COVID travel period. The busy holiday period begins on Friday and goes until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.  Airport officials are expecting about 140,000 passengers per day.  The busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when 160,000 people are expected to pass through MIA. To deal with all the, airport officials are urging people to arrive early, at last two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before international travel. They warn the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Ready For Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels, Stressing Patience And Preparedness For Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Air travel is expected to ascend to near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with a nearly 80- percent increase over last year. The TSA promises agents will be more than prepared to handle the increase in passengers. But agents also want travelers themselves to be ready. To keep things moving at security checkpoints, travelers heading to their Thanksgiving potlucks are being served a reminder from the agency. This year the TSA is stressing that people should not bring items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves onto the plane. People who keep doing this are adding up to three minutes in the checkpoint line while security agents conduct a bag search. Those items should be packed in the checked luggage, not the carry-on. But foods like pies, cakes, and other baked goods are okay to bring on board because they’re solids. If you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour it, don’t pack it, the TSA stressed. And if you have any questions about what you can and can not bring onboard, just check the MyTSA App before you head to the airport.
TRAVEL
CBS DFW

TSA Emphasizes Preparedness For Thanksgiving Travel

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving. The TSA announced in a November 17 press release that travelers should arrive early and prepare ahead of time, giving themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their bags, and get their boarding passes before security screening. DFW Airport also expects heavy traffic, and has currently suspended pre-booked parking for Thanksgiving week. “I recommend that travelers pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “They may be directing you to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ocala-news.com

Free parking throughout downtown Ocala this holiday season

Parking will be free throughout downtown Ocala this holiday season. The City of Ocala is providing free parking in all metered spaces during the holiday season in an effort to support local businesses. The parking meter rates will no longer be in effect beginning on Monday, December 6, 2021 through...
OCALA, FL
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART

Comments / 0

Community Policy