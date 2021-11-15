ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Episode 113 of Mat Chat podcast with David Mirikitani featuring Lou Rosselli is now available

teamusa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of Mat Chat, David Mirikitani interviews Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli. The two talk...

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

Bonner County Daily Bee

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 81: Headlines from 11/6 thru 11/9

Bankcda, Dave Smith Motors, Hecla Mining Company, Radio Brewing Company, Watts Appliance, and Complete Dental Care-Kellogg. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson, Josh McDonald, and Chelsea Newby go over the latest news coming out of the Coeur'd Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, and the Shoshone News-Press from Nov. 6-9.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 103

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. Quad Cities morning anchor Morgan Ottier joins the AnchorMOMS this week for a candid chat about mom life and surviving the cray, crack-of-dawn hours. Morgan answers Katie and Karen’s big three questions, includingahemwhen nature calls during a live broadcast. Also, one writer compares her obsession with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Science Focus

Instant Genius Podcast: Dog behaviour, with Mat Ward

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Mat Ward, author of What Dogs Want. He debunks the myths of dog behaviour, and explains how to get your pup ready for your return to the office. Find Instant Genius on your preferred...
ANIMALS
viewsfrom314ft.com

The Views From 314ft Podcast Episode 79: Prospects

As the offseason officially starts, Randy and Jaime get together to talk about the World Series finale and Yankees news. First, they go about their thoughts on the new reigning Champions Atlanta Braves, from the level of the team itself to the competition faced in this postseason. Then they go to Yankee World, starting with some good old Prospect Love while discussing Baseball America’s brand new Yankees Top Ten Prospect Ranking. Then they talk about a really confusing tweet about the Yankees starting catcher while also assessing the team’s outlook in that position. And finally, they end up talking about Gerrit Cole and some… let’s say weird takes lately about his status as an Ace (Spoiler alert, he is an Ace).
MLB
State
Oklahoma State
totalgamingnetwork.com

Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 416: Time Flies

Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 416: Time Flies. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. Join Tim and Justin for a look back at the first year of PS5, in-depth Elden Ring impressions, and oh-so-much more. Plus, as always, next week’s new release highlights and some fresh news that you very well may choose to use. Listen in!
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Narco Piñatas | Press X To Podcast, Episode 4.20

Press X To Podcast is back with incredible another episode! Join the gang as they look and the best and worst of the industry. What are the Game of the Year contenders? What has been the biggest fails of the year? Find out in the latest episode – Narco Piñatas.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 12th episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

NEW EPISODE: Orange and True Podcast!

Are we going to discuss the Auburn loss to Texas A&M?. But you will be more directly involved with listening to discussion revolving around more successful teams at the moment, namely Auburn Soccer hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament, and Auburn basketball that starts TONIGHT.
SOCCER
Person
Lou Rosselli
teamusa.org

Weighing In with David Mirikitani, Episode 220 posted: Start of NCAA season, rankings talk

This week's Weighing In with David Mirikitani: Episode 220 has been posted and can be viewed at this time. David Mirikitani and the panel talk rankings as the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season kicks off. The group discusses many key weights, including the incredibly intriguing group of heavyweights headlining the college action this year.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Mat Men Podcast: Full speed to AEW Full Gear

Today on Mat Men, Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian are back to discuss all of this week’s biggest pro wrestling news ahead of AEW Full Gear this Saturday. Last week, WWE released a large amount of talent and some of the reasons for the releases will surprise you. We do a deep dive into this and what it means for the company, plus the ramifications it has on NXT and what we think the next move should be with that brand.
WWE
cgmagonline.com

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 370

On this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Brendan, Chris, and Dayna sit down to talk about The Skyrim Anniversary, Weta being sold to Unity Software, the reaction to Fortnite removing the Travis Scott emote, and Paul Rudd and his new role as the sexiest man of the year. If that...
VIDEO GAMES
virginia.edu

New Episode of Ryan Podcast Features Student Who Chairs Honor Committee

The newest episode of “Inside UVA,” the podcast hosted by the president of University of Virginia, dives into one of the University’s most revered traditions: the honor code. In his sixth episode, President Jim Ryan interviews the Honor Committee’s student leader for “Inside UVA,” which can be found on most...
COLLEGES
#Google Podcasts#Usa Wrestling#Combat#Sooners
Upworthy

Upworthy Weekly Podcast: The '90s, dating questionnaires, the mall

Our third episode is a Gen X extravaganza where Alison and Tod talk about the short-lived swing craze of the mid-'90s and review a list of things people miss from the "last great decade." Also, a brave Boy Scout rescues an injured dog, great news the media isn't telling you, and the mysterious event that occurs before death.
GOOGLE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
tetongravity.com

Podcast: Nic Alegre Chats Photographing For TGR

​Angel Collinson Announces She is Moving On From Skiing. There always comes a time when we’re ready for something new. For Angel Collinson, that time is now. After a long career filming with TGR and stacking accolades like Powder Awards’ Best Line, the overall title on the Freeskiing World Tour and a Top 50 Females in Action Sports from ESPN, Angel has announced she’s ready for something new in a heartfelt and moving message to her fans on Instagram. We’re stoked to see what’s in store for your next chapter, and wish you the best of luck!
TETON COUNTY, WY
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
mystar106.com

Bulls Chat Podcast – Beating Austin And Back In First

The Head Coach and G.M. of the North Iowa Bulls Todd Sanden talks about facing the Austin Bruins, player movement and some stand out plays from the weekend. Like The Joe Show On Facebook. Follow The Joe Show On Twitter. Subscribe To The Joe Show On Youtube. Follow The Joe Show On Instagram.
BASKETBALL
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE

Comments / 0

