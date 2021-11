Roberto Mancini tried to dismiss Northern Ireland’s attempts to put pressure on Italy ahead of Monday’s must-win World Cup qualifier but admitted anxiety had played a role in his side dropping points against Switzerland last week.The European champions head to Windsor Park needing a win to be sure of beating the Swiss to a place at Qatar 2022 after Jorginho skied a late penalty in Friday’s 1-1 draw in Rome. Silvan Widmer’s 11th-minute thunderbolt had put the Swiss in charge before Giovanni Di Lorenzo levelled before the break.Ian Baraclough said he hoped to see Italy play with a bit of...

