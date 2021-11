The running game was supposed to be Florida’s identity, and rush defense was one of many South Carolina weaknesses. The Gamecocks stacked the line, so the Gators came out winging it. That worked early, but the passing game isn’t good enough to rely on for 60 minutes, especially when opponent is getting pressure on Emory Jones. When the Gators’ tried to run – which wasn’t often – they got stuffed. Florida had 18 yards rushing in the first half. In short, Florida couldn’t run. It couldn’t pass consistently. It could commit two turnovers. To the extent the offense still has an identity, it’s not one that will win many games.

