Spider-man fans have been waiting for the second trailer for No Way Home for weeks now, with the release reported being delayed by a disagreement between Sony and Marvel as to whether or not the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield should be included in the new footage. While it looks like the decision was taken to not include them - because we are pretty much all going with the basis that they will appear in the movie - a traditional Marvel trailer misdirection seems to have gone slightly awry and revealed Andrew Garfied in the trailer - well, at least a dismembered part of him.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO