California State

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available to All California Adults

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPIX 5's Amanda Starrantino asks Dr. Malathi Srinivasan with Stanford Health Care if...

San Luis Obispo Tribune

These California area codes will require 10-digit dialing starting Sunday. Here’s why

Beginning Sunday, residents who use nine California area codes — including the 530 area code with numbers originating from Davis, South Lake Tahoe, Placerville, Auburn, Grass Valley, Woodland, Marysville and Yuba City, and most of the Sacramento Valley north of the capital — will be required to dial using 10 digits to make phone calls due to a change in federal rules aimed at providing easier access to crisis resources nationwide.
SFGate

Map shows drought conditions in California before and after storms

The new version of the federal U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows some improvement in drought conditions across California after two atmospheric river events delivered much-needed soakings of rain. The map classifies the level of dry conditions on a color-coded scale from "abnormally dry" (yellow) to "exceptional drought" (maroon)....
Advisory Panel To Discuss Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Eligibility

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding booster eligibility today. This move could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. Doctors are saying COVID-19 vaccines do a great job of preventing hospitalization and death, but that protection fades over time. So the move to...
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
Bored Panda

Anti-Masker Gets Roasted Online For Lying On Costco Floor For 8 Minutes To Protest Mask Requirements

At this point we all are tired of the pandemic and the restrictions, of the news with the reported new COVID-19 cases and deaths, of not being able to travel freely and feel at ease surrounded by a crowd of people. But what we are also tired of are people who deny the existence of the virus or the people who refuse to follow the restrictions and who don’t understand how important it is to get vaccinated.
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FDA Authorizes Pfizer, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults. The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was previously eligible; boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.
ridgewoodpost.com

Virtually All Adults Now Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shot

Most New York City adults will now be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi issued an advisory Monday that allows residents 18 years and older to get a booster shot, as long as it has been at least six months since they received a Moderna or Pfizer dose.
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

California urges COVID booster shots for all adults

State officials are urging COVID-19 vaccine providers to give booster shots to pretty much any adult who wants one, in a messaging shift toward loosely interpreting their own guidance that recommends the shots only for those 65 and older, in poor health or who live or work in a high-risk setting.
Daily Breeze

California urges COVID booster shots for all adults

State officials are urging COVID-19 vaccine providers to give booster shots to pretty much any adult who wants one, in a messaging shift toward loosely interpreting their own guidance that recommends the shots only for those 65 and older, in poor health or who live or work in a high-risk setting.
