Northern Ireland v Italy Live Commentary, 15/11/2021

 3 days ago

The result means that Italy drop from first to second and will have to qualify for the World Cup via the playoffs. Switzerland will be extremely grateful to Northern Ireland, with this point opening the door for them to grab...

Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England's spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park."Working under Patrick is amazing," he said. "He was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid move for Chelsea’s Rudiger could see Bale, Hazard leave

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Bale, Hazard...
MLS
AFP

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
UEFA
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe primed for Real Madrid move in summer

What the papers sayReal Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain's Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker's future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gianluigi Donnarumma
BBC

Listen to Hearts v Dundee United live commentary

The BBC's coverage of the Scottish top flight is not yet over for today as you can catch up on highlights of all three of today's games on the BBC Scotland TV channel starting at 19:30. If you miss them then, it is shown again at 23:45 on BBC One...
SOCCER
#Italy#Group C#European
The Independent

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough expects Italy's need for victory at Windsor Park on Monday to make for a 'spicy' match at Windsor Park as his side aim to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note.After Jorginho's penalty miss in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Friday night, the European champions travelled to Belfast level on points with the Swiss at the top of Group C, needing a victory to be sure of their place in Qatar"I think it puts more spice on the game," Baraclough said. "They're not going to come here with a second string...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Italy in World Cup qualifying play-offs after draw at brilliant Northern Ireland

European champions Italy must go into the World Cup qualifying play-offs after being held to a goalless draw by brilliant Northern Ireland at Windsor Park. In the best performance of the Ian Baraclough era, Northern Ireland frustrated their illustrious visitors for 90 minutes – with Conor Washington unable to take a last-minute chance to snatch a famous victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Europe
Northern Ireland
Switzerland
Sports
The Independent

Gianluca Vialli full of praise for Northern Ireland after Italy held to draw

Ian Baraclough revealed Gianluca Vialli compared Northern Ireland’s defensive performance to a “typical Italian masterclass” after they frustrated the European champions in a 0-0 draw that leaves Italy facing the World Cup qualifying play-offs.Roberto Mancini’s side arrived at Windsor Park needing a victory to top Group C and secure a ticket to Qatar but could not find a way to score against a Northern Ireland side who have not conceded at home throughout the qualifying campaign.Jonny Evans whose absence during the crunch part of the qualifying campaign perhaps proved the difference for Northern Ireland, was immense at the heart...
SPORTS
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns v Malabo Kings Match Report, 15/11/2021

The South Africans will now meet Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies in their bid to be crowned inaugural African women's club champions. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies stormed into the Caf Women's Champions League final following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Malabo Kings at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday. Following a 0-0 regulation time...
LOTTERY
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists injuries no excuse after Northern Ireland draw

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists injuries are no excuse after their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland. The result forces Italy into the March playoffs for a place in next year's World Cup. Mancini had some excuses to fall back on in Belfast, because he was missing 11 players, including key...
SOCCER

