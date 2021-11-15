Bridge repair this week on Woodville Road

The City of Bend is celebrating the completion of the Murphy Road Corridor Project and the opening of a new bridge. Project manager Deedee Fraley tells KBND News the new east-west route in southeast Bend crosses the railroad tracks along the future Alpenlow Park. For the first part of the celebration, the Murphy Road Bridge will open exclusively to cyclists and pedestrians from 1 to 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony follows at 2 p.m. Other Murphy Road improvements include three roundabouts, shared-use bike lanes and sidewalks, 275 new trees, and safe crossings to Caldera High School.
