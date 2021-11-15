Bridge repair this week on Woodville Road

Beginning the week of Nov. 15, the county will be closing the two north lanes over the Arkansas River and reducing traffic to one lane in each direction on the south two lanes of the bridge. The bridge is on 63rd Street South betwwen Haysville and Derby. The lane closure could last 6 to 12 months while repair solutions are being developed. Digital signboards will be set up on 63rd Street south several days ahead of the change to provide information about the traffic changes to drivers.“I’m...

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO