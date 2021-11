Shaine Casas Breaks 1:40 in 200 IM Solo Time Trial (Race Video) During the Wednesday morning session at the Art Adamson Invitational, Shaine Casas swam what would have been the country’s fastest time in the 200 IM (if he were still a college swimmer), but he was unable to advance to the final as an exhibition swimmer. However, not to be deterred, Casas swam in a time trial by himself during the finals session and recorded a 1:39.95 in the event. That was exactly one second off his lifetime best of 1:38.95 from this meet last season, a time which ranks him third all-time behind Caeleb Dressel and Andrew Seliskar.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 23 HOURS AGO