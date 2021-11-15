ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Photos: Arizona Wildcats plays Utah close, but loses 38-29 in Pac-12 football

Eastern Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats wrap up their home...

www.easternprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#Pac 12 Football#Arizona Stadium#American Football#The Utah Utes
CBS News

Indian PM Modi backs down in year-long protest standoff with farmers: Controversial agricultural laws will be repealed

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced suddenly on Friday that his government would repeal three controversial farm laws that have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers stage year-long protests in the country. The government had refused to budge for months, insisting the three laws passed by the parliament in September last year would help deregulate the country's agriculture sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to private players at a market price.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy