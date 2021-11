The euro broke down significantly to plunge below the 1.13 handle, reaching towards the 1.1250 level. That was my target for a while, but I do not necessarily think that we will not break down below that level given enough time. That being said, the daily candlestick is a hammer, and that is a bullish sign, at least for the short term. If we break above the top of the candlestick, then it is possible we could go looking towards the 1.14 level, but we are clearly in a downtrend and at this point the US dollar was a little bit overextended.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO