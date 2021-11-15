City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Monday, November 15, 2021

City achieves over 91 percent first-dose vaccination rate among Philadelphia adults

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 48,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Monday, November 8. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 917,384, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,130,423. Currently, 73.9 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 91 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

All residents ages five and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Philadelphia. The City will begin to report vaccination rates for all eligible residents ages five and older in the coming weeks. Among eligible Philadelphians ages 12 and older, 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated, and 84.3 percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health reports 154 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 18 on ventilators.

In the last two weeks, 2.7 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 172,764 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 4,018 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 218 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

Over 90 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. “Last week, Philly reached a new and encouraging milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as more than 90 percent of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Vaccines are an incredibly effective tool in the fight to control COVID-19, and I appreciate that so many residents have taken the first step to protect themselves and others. The vaccines are free, safe, and available throughout the city. If you need your second shot—or are eligible for a booster—I encourage you to visit phila.gov/vaccine to find a clinic or provider and ensure that you’re fully protected.“

More Than 4,000 Philadelphians Have Lost Their Lives to COVID-19: Last week, the Health Department recorded the 4,000th death from the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of COVID-19 reported deaths has increased during the last two weeks because deaths that took place in prior months are being confirmed as COVID-19 deaths.

“Even as we continue to make progress on vaccinations across the city, we sadly continue to see our neighbors and loved ones be hospitalized and die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “My heart goes out to each and every family who has lost someone because of this pandemic. It is my hope that we continue to stay vigilant during the upcoming winter months so we can protect our most vulnerable residents.”

Vaccine Information Champion Training for African and Caribbean Communities: On Wednesday, November 17, at 5:30 p.m., Philly Counts and FunTimes Magazine will be hosting a virtual Vaccine Information Training for African and Caribbean communities in Philadelphia. The training is a 90-minute in-depth training to become a trusted messenger who can confidently, accurately, and effectively answer questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Dr. Carmen Febo San Miguel M.D., former Executive Director of Taller Puertorriqueno, and Dr. Ngozi Onuoha M.D., Executive Director of Health4Naija will be a part of the training to answer questions. This is a part of a month-long effort of Philly Counts to get residents vaccinated before the holidays. Click here to register.

