Detroit Recalls Joe Veleno

Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed left wing Max Humitz and center Brett McKenzie to professional tryouts. A second-year pro, Humitz will begin his second stint with the Griffins this season. The forward logged one assist in two games this year with Grand Rapids from Nov. 5-6. The Livonia, Mich., native totaled five points (3-2—5) and two penalty minutes in eight appearances with Grand Rapids in 2020-21. Humitz has appeared in six games with the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, recording five goals and one assist.
