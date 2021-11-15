ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Recalls Joe Veleno

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins. The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit from Oct. 30-Nov. 6, totaling two points...

griffinshockey.com

griffinshockey.com

Red Wings Reassign Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit last week, totaling two points (1-1—2) and four penalty minutes. Before being recalled to the Red Wings on Oct. 30, the Kirkland, Quebec, native appeared in five games with Grand Rapids to start the year and registered three goals, including two on the power play which is tied for 13th in the AHL.
wingsnation.com

Red Wings recall Veleno from AHL; place Stephens on IR

Preparing for a busy slate of games during the upcoming week, which begins against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, the Detroit Red Wings are already off to a tough start as they placed forward Mitchell Stephens on the injured reserve retroactively to Nov. 13. Stephens, 24, suffered a lower-body...
MLive.com

Red Wings might take long look at Joe Veleno with Mitchell Stephens out

Joe Veleno’s third stint with the Detroit Red Wings could be an extended stay and a chance to establish himself in the NHL. The Red Wings recalled Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins and placed Mitchell Stephens on injured reserve Monday, ahead of tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit Plus).
chatsports.com

Red Wings unsure on Joe Veleno's ceiling, but he's about to get a long look

Columbus, Ohio — Forward Joe Veleno is getting another chance to show what he can do at the NHL level, and he just might stay with the Red Wings for a long, long time. Veleno was recalled from minor-league affiliate Grand Rapids on Monday, as the Red Wings placed forward Mitchell Stephens (lower body) on injured reserve.
wingsnation.com

Veleno scores, Seider injured in Red Wings loss to Golden Knights

Joe Veleno and Givani Smith scored for the Detroit Red Wings in their 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Veleno’s goal came in the dying minutes of the third period with the Red Wings already trailing by four goals. He picked the puck up at the right circle after a carom off the boards and pulled it around Knights goaltender Robin Lehner before depositing it into the net.
wingsnation.com

Red Wings activate Lindström from IR, send Veleno to AHL

Good news! Dylan Larkin is back after missing the Red Wings’ last three games while dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Also set to return to the lineup: Gustav Lindström, who the Red Wings activated off injured reserve just prior to puck-drop against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Lindström (lower body) hasn’t played since Oct. 24 against Chicago.
griffinshockey.com

Griffins Release King From PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday released defenseman D.J. King from his professional tryout. King made his AHL debut on Nov. 6 at Rockford and logged his first AHL point on an assist in his next appearance on Nov. 13 against Manitoba. The first-year pro skated in two games with Grand Rapids, totaling one assist and a zero plus-minus rating.
griffinshockey.com

Griffins Sign Humitz & McKenzie

Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed left wing Max Humitz and center Brett McKenzie to professional tryouts. A second-year pro, Humitz will begin his second stint with the Griffins this season. The forward logged one assist in two games this year with Grand Rapids from Nov. 5-6. The Livonia, Mich., native totaled five points (3-2—5) and two penalty minutes in eight appearances with Grand Rapids in 2020-21. Humitz has appeared in six games with the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, recording five goals and one assist.
griffinshockey.com

Class Dismissed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Calvin Pickard’s season-high 46 saves proved not to be enough as the Grand Rapids Griffins fell late to the Chicago Wolves 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena during the 20th Annual School Day Game presented by the Army National Guard. Both teams had...
griffinshockey.com

Brattstrom, Fulcher Swap Places

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye and reassigned netminder Kaden Fulcher to their AHL affiliate from Toledo. Brattstrom made his AHL debut with the Griffins on Oct. 16 against Milwaukee and has appeared in four games with...
