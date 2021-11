Like these alerts? Click here to subscribe. Today, Gov. Jared Polis and other Colorado progressive leaders are in Washington, D.C. for the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $1.2 trillion bill making important new investments in roads, railways, airports, high-speed internet access in rural areas, wildfire protection, vital water infrastructure, and more. Colorado will receive almost $4 billion to spend on roads alone, along with $910 million for public transit. Sen. John Hickenlooper won a major investment coming to Colorado to support making electric cars more affordable and easier to use than ever.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO