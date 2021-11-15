ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Get More Smarter on Monday (Nov. 15)

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s Get More Smarter. If you think we missed something important, please include the link in the comments below (here’s a good example). If you are more of an audio learner, check out The Get More Smarter Podcast. And don’t forget to find us on Facebook and Twitter. CORONAVIRUS...

www.coloradopols.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.(credit: CBS) “About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s how Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the primary — and her plans to be Florida’s newest congresswoman

After three campaigns spanning close to four years, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is about to become South Florida’s newest member of Congress, after besting a slew of prominent elected officials. She’s wasting no time. On Wednesday, the day after her victory was certified by the state Elections Canvassing Commission, Cherfilus-McCormick (the first half of her last name pronounced SHUR-full-es) ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
John Hickenlooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Republican Party#Colorado Senate#Campaign Finance#Colorado Coronavirus#The Denver Post#The State House#State Senate#The Colorado Sun
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Montanan

Sams confirmed as first Native leader as head of National Park Service

The U.S. Senate approved by voice vote late Thursday the nomination of Charles F. Sams III as the first confirmed National Park Service director since 2017. Sams, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, Ore., will be the first tribal member to lead the Park Service in the […] The post Sams confirmed as first Native leader as head of National Park Service appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy