ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Direct/Vision Travel Front & Centre At Vienna Virtuoso Symposium

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Direct Travel’s leisure leadership team recently attended the Virtuoso Symposium...

ca.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Learn To Take In the Fresh Air in Norway

Discovering other cultures, their values and their ways of life is one of the most important reasons why we travel. Norway offers a truly unique culture that is closely connected to its stunning fjords, mountainous peaks and rugged coastlines. The Danish term hygge has become a term synonymous with the...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Comment: How single-centre trips tap into slower, greener travel trend

Agents should be prepared to offer clients slower, greener holidays as the world reopens, says James Coughlan, director of sales and business development at Cox & Kings. For many clients, their next holiday will represent the first chance in at least two years to set foot on foreign shores. That’s a long time to be staring wistfully at old travel snaps and itching to explore.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

NEXUS Enrolment Centres to Re-Open in US; Remain Closed in Canada

NEXUS and FAST interviews will resume at enrolment centres in the United States (US) on November 29, 2021, however enrolment centres in Canada will confinute to be closed. Existing NEXUS and FAST members who renew their membership before the expiry date on their card will retain membership privileges until they can complete their interview. It's important to renew your membership before it expires to avoid losing privileges.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

New Flights and Eased Entry Across Caribbean Destinations

Welcome to episode 15 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah. In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including updates to entry requirements around the region. Later, Brian interviews Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism at...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna#Virtuoso#Leisure#Thought Leadership#Direct Travel#The Virtuoso Symposium
TravelPulse

The Joys of Off-Season Travel

"You sure picked the right time to be here!" I overhear one of the iconic Tower of London Beefeaters say to the group behind me, as we all bask in bright sunshine just inside the gates of this legendary royal castle. And he isn't just talking about the ridiculously nice...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Meet Xala, a New Sustainable Development in Mexico

A new development has been announced that combines conscious travel with luxurious residences, three boutique hotels, one hostel and more in Xala, Mexico. The development, located on the west coast of Mexico on over 1,000 hectares of land, is expected to open its doors in 2023 after it finishes its first phase, which costs $125 million. The goal is to create a community-oriented destination focused on agriculture, farming and sustainability. Locals will also have access to nearly five miles of beaches as well as two estuaries.
AGRICULTURE
TravelPulse

TravelPulse Launches Lead Generation Program for Travel Advisors

TravelPulse, the web’s premier news and information source for travel advisors and millions of consumers has announced the launch of a new lead generation program for travel advisors. The program is designed to give travel advisors access to consumer leads from the expansive TravelPulse consumer audience. “We love travel advisors...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
TravelPulse

Experience Marble Caves and a Floating Village in Aysen, Chile

The Aysén region is located in southern Chile, south of Puerto Montt in the national parks-rich area of the country. Whether it be a stop on your way down to Patagonia or a destination in itself, this unique region offers plenty of outdoor attractions to discover, many of which can’t be found anywhere else.
WORLD
TravelPulse

How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals

While the holidays are traditionally a popular time for couples to get engaged, the season might yield even more proposals this year, as plans put on hold during the pandemic find new promise with the approach of 2022. Prepare for a flurry of requests regarding destination weddings and honeymoons by joining forces with a collection of resorts that has devoted itself to celebrating love – RIU Hotels & Resorts. Following are just a few reasons why RIU can help you make your couples' hearts soar.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TravelPulse

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Opens in Costa Rica

WHY IT RATES: Experience a true wellness retreat in the heart of Costa Rica at the new Hacienda AltaGracia. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the highly anticipated holistic well-being resort, opens today in the verdant foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, AltaGracia offers a perfect balance of soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure for those seeking total well-being. Located adjacent to one of Earth’s five Blue Zones, where locals live to more than 100 years of age, the 50-casita resort presents a balanced blend of eastern and western therapies – both age-old and cutting edge – in partnership with THE WELL, the leading New York City-based wellness provider. Rooted in the belief that transformative well-being should be both peaceful and exhilarating, AltaGracia stimulates the senses with thrilling exploration and meditative escape, complemented by inspiring culinary journeys that offer the best of Latin American cuisine showcasing the region’s natural bounty.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Club Med Québec Reveals Food and Beverage Offerings

WHY IT RATES: The new resort in Québec is set to open next month on December 3, 2021. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Club Med shared details today regarding the culinary experiences available at Club Med Québec, the brand’s newest resort opening December 3, 2021. Guests can look forward to three outstanding restaurants that offer seasonal menus curated with the finest local products available by veteran Club Med Executive Chef Roberto Piccininni.
FOOD & DRINKS
TravelPulse

Advisor Offer: $10,000 BONUS for Every 5 Bookings!

Unified: In It Together, a new recognition program with outstanding Travel Advisor benefits. From Nov. 8, 2021, through March 31, 2022, Travel Advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for every five bookings made in any accommodation and aboard all voyages. The $10,000 bonus will be fulfilled in future cruise credits and will be paid after every fifth booking has departed. Travel Advisors can use the future cruise credits to pay for future bookings and keep the difference for themselves. As part of Unified: In It Together and to help Travel Advisors earn their $10,000 bonus, Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure voyage booking with a Travel Advisor from Nov. 16, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Rip-off travel websites charging up to £72 for free passenger locator forms

Travellers are being warned to be vigilant about rip-off websites which are offering “help” with passenger locator forms in exchange for cash.“Instead of leaving travellers to use official government websites for their holiday paperwork, companies are offering to ‘help’ people fill out passenger locator forms (PLFs) on their behalf for a fee,” reported Which? Travel, noting that many of the offers pertained to foreign travel forms.Researching the trend for travel websites offering assistance, the consumer champion found sites charging up to $99 (£72) for the service.Of six countries’ forms they’d seen offers of paid assistance for, Which? found that...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

India Reopens Quarantine-Free To Vaccinated Tourists From 99 Countries

After being shut for 20 months because of the COVID-19, India’s borders have just reopened for quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated foreigners from 99 countries. In updated guidelines released last week, India laid out a list of ‘Category A’ countries, which either:. a) Have agreements with the Indian government for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Azamara Reveals Details for Five-Month, Immersive World Voyage

Azamara has announced details regarding its upcoming World Voyage that will feature immersive experiences in some of the world's most sought-after sites and settings, including the Great Wall of China and Great Pyramids of Giza. Taking place aboard the company's newest ship, Azamara Onward, the world cruise sets sail on...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TravelPulse

How Anguilla Is Expanding Traveler Options Post-Outbreak

Named chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) in July 2020, Kenroy Herbert’s initial hospitality business experience came in a much different role. An Anguilla native, he learned tourism from the ground up. Trained as a chemist, he nevertheless found himself drawn toward hospitality. He soon began a resort career...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Makes Accessing Inflight Entertainment Easier

Ahead of the popular winter holiday travel period, Alaska Airlines announced the addition of a quicker inflight entertainment portal that works with most mobile phones, tablets or laptops. Alaska’s new system cuts down on the number of clicks it takes to message friends, play one of more than 1,100 movies...
TV SHOWS
TravelPulse

The Time is Now: ACITA Asks Advisors to Engage

“It's been an interesting journey. And parts of it leave me with a big question mark above my head – what else can we do to get agents to engage their MPs? And engage them in fighting for their survival? What will it take to get those who think, ACITA or my owners are doing that - I won’t make a difference?”
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

What To Know Before Traveling to Tahiti Right Now

Tahiti is a gorgeous island paradise offering rejuvenation and exploration. It’s been open to vaccinated American travelers since May, but entry requirements for travelers from other countries have changed with the reopening of the U.S. to international tourism. Currently, flights to Tahiti from the United States are available from Honolulu,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy