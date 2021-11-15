Is a Norman Coffee Shop Being Built On an Indigenous Burial Ground?

I have a secret to reveal. I never had coffee before turning 20 years old earlier this year. As such, I could hardly call myself a coffee connoisseur—I’m still dabbling, to be honest—but I believe this gives me a unique perspective. As a complete newcomer, my palette is still sensitive and not completely scalded by years of hot coffee. At least that’s what I tell myself. Regardless, over the last year through my explorations of Cleveland, there’s one thing I’ve noticed—there are just as many coffee shops as breweries here, if not more. If you know Cleveland, you know just how many that is. All across the city, there are coffee shops of varying ages and themes, and I made it my mission to visit as many as I could and sample their wares. Based on aesthetics, quality of coffee and access to Wi-Fi, I’ve compiled a list of my favorites. While my taste may be inexperienced, I hope it will still be helpful in your coffee runs all around Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO