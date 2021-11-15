ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Helen Pashgian on her visionary life in color

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt New York’s Lehmann Maupin, Helen Pashgian showed me around “Spheres and Lenses”—her first exhibition in the city since 1971—while mesmerizing me with her eyes, as glowing and multihued as the prismatic orbs on display. Though Pashgian has been making art since the late ’50s, her moment is now: On November...

