Helen Pashgian on her visionary life in color

Christopher Y. Lew is leaving New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art, where he has served for nearly seven years as Nancy and Fred Poses Associate Curator, Artnews reports. During his tenure there, Lew was known for mounting career-elevating exhibitions of young vanguard artists, including Sophia Al-Maria, Kevin Beasley, Rachel Rose, and Salman Toor. Though he mainly focused on emerging artists, he occasionally curated shows by established pathbreaking artists, most recently William Pope.L. No explanation has been offered for his departure by either the institution or Lew, who told colleagues in an email that he was “moving on to positions at a new nonprofit and startup,” additionally noting, “It has been an absolute honor to work with such a talented museum staff and so many visionary artists during the first years of the Whitney’s new building.”

