Relationship Advice

A Couple's Guide to Finding the One Together

By Melony Forcier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard the old wives’-tale: It’s bad luck for grooms to see the bride’s wedding dress before the big day. But in today's society, it seems like more and more couples are choosing to toss that superstitious tradition out the window—opting to work together to select their entire wedding day...

ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs together make a power couple

You might not be the best judge of who is best for you unless you are a relationship therapist. Different personalities attract different people, and some of them are simply the perfect partners for each other. Primarily because their marriage exudes power and love. With determination, wit, ambition, and love, the ideal power couple overcomes all odds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

Doing This Together Led 20 Percent of Couples to Divorce in New Survey

There are countless milestones that can test your relationship: traveling together, combining finances, or getting a pet can all be make-or-break moments in many romances. However, a new survey reveals that there's one surprising activity that couples may embark on with optimism, but could spell doom for their relationship. Read on to discover what one survey found to be the final straw for nearly one-fifth of relationships.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FIRST For Women

Couples Who Are Together for a Long Time Have This Amazing Thing Happen to Their Hearts

If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync.
RELATIONSHIPS
#Wedding Party#Vows Bridal
The Groom's Issue

Don’t be fooled by our name: at Brides, we’re Team Grooms, too. Last fall, after publishing the results of our American Wedding Study, which found that over 70 percent of men have always wanted to be married (with a third having dreamed about their wedding for much of their lives), we felt it was time to devote an issue to them. That same study also cited 40 percent of male newlyweds wanting a “shareable wedding on social media,” so we turned to two big-time TikTokers as our cover models, and our partners at Men’s Wearhouse to dress the soon-to-be groom from head to toe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Portland couple celebrates 70 years together with surprise party

The Portland community recently came together to celebrate the long, resilient career – and marriage – of one of the most successful residents the city has ever known. Phyllis Lee, owner of Lee Real Estate, and her husband Gerald were surprised last week when a large crowd gathered to wish them a happy 70th wedding anniversary – complete with a drive-by parade.
PORTLAND, TX
Sneak Peek: Inside Chase and Kelianne's Summer Wedding Vision

Sneak Peek: Inside Chase and Kelianne's Summer Wedding Vision. Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson are still months away from their big day, but they’ve already made some big decisions: They have a date set, venue and photographer booked, and a wedding planner hired. In fact, Kelianne and Chase met their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
6 best high-end gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for couples is best?  If you want to splurge on someone, then you’re already in the right spirit, but there’s definitely a wrong way to splurge. Make sure that whatever you’re spending money on is something that you know the recipient has an interest […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
22 Gorgeous Round Table Wedding Décor Ideas

When it comes to wedding décor, one of the most fun moments to plan is your tabletops. As guests will be seated throughout dinner and toasts, this environment will be the one they interact with most—so you’ll want to be sure it’s an eye-catching and enjoyable experience. If you’ll be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Clash Over Holiday Plans: ‘There’s No Optimism’

Trouble at Coyote Pass. Plenty of families had to readjust their 2020 holiday plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Browns of Sister Wives were no exception. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the season 16 premiere of the TLC series, Kody Brown gathers his four wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — to share his thoughts on what the family should do for Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
“I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore”: Husband Blindsides Wife With Divorce, Pushes Her Into God’s Greater Plan

“Help me, God,” I had cried, and calling for His assistance came as naturally as if I had been doing it all along. And there, in my pain, He met me. There in my brokenness, He spoke to my heart. The words I heard from the Lord at that moment were like a lightning bolt, yet also, simultaneously, like the whisper of a trusted friend placing their hand on my sagging shoulder and speaking the advice I needed. It’s not important what He said to me in that moment, but I can tell you it rang as one of the truest things that has ever been spoken into my life. It was exactly what I needed in that moment, where I felt so unworthy and unloved, but also what I needed to pick myself up from the mess I was in, and move on from a broken situation I could not control or mend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

