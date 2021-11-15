ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Deal Alert: Save Up to $150 on Slik Carbon Fiber Tripods and Select Professional Ball Heads

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lead-up to the holiday season, secure a fantastic deal on Slik tripods and heads. With up to $150 off the normal price on carbon fiber tripods and up to $50 off select professional ball heads, this is your chance to stock up on quality camera support gear from Slik...

The Next Web

Hands-on: Urtopia’s 13 kg carbon fiber ebike promises big smarts

There are two types of ebike riders: those who want as much power as possible, weight be darned, and those who prefer something that balances power with a natural riding experience. The Urtopia ebike, a futuristic carbon fiber ride currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo, is the latter. The bike is currently...
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

Yeti Cycles 160E carbon fiber eMTB features a 630 Wh battery and new suspension platform

Ride to your heart’s content with the Yeti Cycles 160E carbon fiber eMTB. Equipped with a 630 Wh battery, it can attack any terrain with consistent power. Impressively, the remote charging port powers the battery in just 5 hours. Moreover, this carbon fiber eMTB features the brand’s new suspension platform to bring unprecedented speed and performance. In fact, this suspension system takes you farther and faster. Furthermore, the Yeti Cycles 160E features a 25 km/h maximum speed, elevating its performance and composure, even when you’re traveling fast. This bike’s suited towards adventurists, as its seat tube offers full travel dropper post compatibility to maximize agility. Finally, its internal wire management design provides a sleek finish. Overall, enjoy more speed and agility on the road with this bike.
BICYCLES
skyatnightmagazine.com

Best smartphone tripods, 2021

Receive your own Essential Stargazing kit worth £35 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. Whether you’re capturing a timelapse of city life, producing video content, photographing star trails or taking a long exposure of the night sky, a smartphone tripod is one of the simplest yet effective ways of taking your smartphone photography to the next level.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Early Black Friday Hisense deals let you save up to $400 on select smart TVs

We start today’s deals with an exciting selection of Android Smart TV devices from Hisense that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Hisense ULED Premium Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa compatibility that is now receiving a 25 percent discount on its 55-inch variant that will score you $250 savings. This means that you can pick up the smaller variant of this fantastic smart TV for $750. The larger 65-inch model comes with a $205 discount that means you can pick one up for $1,095. This is the 2021 model, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate display, a backlit Voice remote that will work seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa, and more.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

How to Reveal and Remove Dust Spots in Capture One Pro

Capture One was recently updated with a dedicated before and after tool, and new powerful heal and clone tools. Before this update, the healing and cloning tools were unusable to me, but now with this update, I can save the time of moving back and forth between Capture One and Photoshop.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

DJI Mavic 3 Review: The Hype is Justified

Drones are fun. It doesn’t matter if we’re flying them or looking at drone photos and videos, there’s still that sense of wonder and awe as earthbound humans. That excitement carries over to watching not only any new drone, but in this case a high-end one that promises so much. There’s always inherent hype when a company like DJI announces a drone, and in the case of the Mavic 3, it may be justified.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
petapixel.com

OWC’s Thunderbolt 4 Expansion Hub Fits Perfectly Under a Mac Mini

Other World Computing (OWC) has launched what it is calling the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 certified storage and hub expansion solution, the miniStack STX. It fits perfectly under a Mac Mini and adds a ton of additional ports and storage capacity. The miniStack STX is a storage and hub expansion...
COMPUTERS
petapixel.com

This USB-Powered Belt Prevents Lenses from Fogging in the Cold

Haida has recently introduced an inexpensive USB-powered Anti-Fog Velcro belt that wraps around the exterior of a lens and keeps it warm, therefore preventing it from fogging as the temperature dips. Cold weather isn’t really a problem for the Nothern Hemisphere which is probably why it may have gone unnoticed...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

GoPro Hero10 Update Adds 24p, Max Lens Mod, and SuperView Support

GoPro has announced the availability of a new beta software update for the GoPro Hero 10 that adds support for the Max Lens Mod, the 5.3K SuperView digital lens, and additional frame rates across several resolutions. The GoPro Hero10 Black launched in mid-September and boasted a larger 23-megapixel photo resolution...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

EcoFlow's Black Friday deals offer up some superb savings

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes a tidal wave of deals, with so many savings that it can be hard to tell what's really worth checking out. We're pleased to see that EcoFlow, which makes some of the best portable power stations on the market, has set loose a set of its own superb discounts.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Fujifilm Unveils the Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Instant Camera

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Mini Evo Hybrid instant camera that combines instant camera functionality with digital image technology. It features 10 lens modes and 10 filter options to offer 100 different photo combinations. The company says that the Mini Evo was designed to give photographers the flexibility to choose...
ELECTRONICS
Connecticut Post

Stocking stuffer alert: Mini handheld massage ball

Growing up in a Jewish household, I never got the chance to enjoy cheery festivities like stockings or stocking stuffers or stuffing stocking stuffers down stockings. Tbh, we were more of a “let’s do four nights of Hanukkah and call it” family – you know what, I’ll save it for weekly therapy appt.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

A Close Look at the Rare Vintage Nikon 1000mm f/6.3 Mirror Lens

We often get rare and unique equipment through our doors at KEH Camera; the kind of gear that many photographers often dream of seeing. One prime example of those unique pieces is this 1000mm f/6.3 Reflex lens from Nikon, circa 1959. The latest in our Legacy Lens video series sees this F-mount catadioptric telephoto adapted onto the front of a Sony Alpha 7S III to see how it performs in 4K.
ELECTRONICS

