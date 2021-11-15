Deal Alert: Save Up to $150 on Slik Carbon Fiber Tripods and Select Professional Ball Heads

We start today’s deals with an exciting selection of Android Smart TV devices from Hisense that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Hisense ULED Premium Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa compatibility that is now receiving a 25 percent discount on its 55-inch variant that will score you $250 savings. This means that you can pick up the smaller variant of this fantastic smart TV for $750. The larger 65-inch model comes with a $205 discount that means you can pick one up for $1,095. This is the 2021 model, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate display, a backlit Voice remote that will work seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa, and more.

