The Shelby County Health Department announced for the period of November 1st – November 7th sixty-three county residents have tested positive for Covid-19. State metrics reported for the week end October 30, 2021, has Shelby County’s seven day rolling average for positivity increasing slightly to 6.4% from the previous week of 5.4%. Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population increased to 285 per 100K, above the state’s targeted rate of 50 per 100K. Shelby County now has three thousand, five hundred and seventy-four (3574) confirmed residents that have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. For vaccinations of individuals ages 18 and older, contact the health department at 217/774-9555 to schedule an appointment to receive the two dose Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine or to inquire regarding a booster vaccination.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO