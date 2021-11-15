ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anton, Charles Thomas James - & 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP 86-7 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Monday September 20th at 11:50 NLCRPD officers...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Swapping urine during drug screen leads to Mitchell woman arrest

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found in possession of someone else’s urine during a court-ordered drug screen. A Bedford Police officer responded to the Lawrence County Probation Department and arrested 30-year-old Adriane Farmer, of Mitchell, on a charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug test.
MITCHELL, IN
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Public Drunkenness (S)

On 11/11/2021, at approximately 1210 hours, McFadden was involved in a police investigation in the 1400 Block of Carlisle Road and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Corey Alexander McFadden was arraigned on 1 count of DUI, 1 count of Public Drunkenness (S), 1 count of Disorderly Conduct (... All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Hiester, Julia Page - 35 780-113(A)(1) Possession of a controlled substance

On October 25th at approximately 1600 hours, the Newville Borough Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the first block of North High Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival, Police were met outside by Julia Hiester. Hiester explained that her and her mother were in a dispute over custody of Hiester's child. Hiester was very hysterical and had trouble remaining calm. Police then went inside to speak with the mother about the incident. Shortly after, Police were informed that Hiester's boyfriend frequently visits the home and stays in Hiester's bedroom. Police were also told that both individuals are involved in illegal activity which violates both of their parole. Police asked for consent to search the residence, which was granted. During the search; Police discovered Methamphetamine which was in a container near Hiester's night stand, said Methamphetamine was confiscated. Hiester has been charged with possession of Methamphetamine, and is currently incarcerated in the Cumberland County Prison on a parole violation.
NEWVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles Thomas#Thomas James#Drug Paraphernalia#Police
crimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Possession of Controlled Substances (M)

Kurtz, Eric M - (1) count of Possession of Controlled Substances (M) and 2 additional charges. WEST EARL TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT 157 W. Metzler Road Brownstown, PA 17508 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Possession of Drugs / Drug Paraphernalia West Earl Township, Pa – An East Lampeter male was arrested for possession of heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. On November 2, 2021 at...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Strunk, Jeremie Lee - 35 780-113 (a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana (M) and 2 additional charges

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at approx. 10:30PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the Borough of Pen Argyl pertaining to "suspicious activity." Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were advised that an intoxicated (male) customer was in the store without valid ID and drank a beer without paying for it. While responding, Officers were advised the male left the store. A responding Officer located the male on foot, who was later identified as Jeremie L. STRUNK. The Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from J. STRUNK'S mouth/facial area. J. STRUNK was searched (search incident to arrest) and was found in possession of a clear ziplock bag containing a red glass smoking device with burnt marijuana residue, a grinder with marijuana, and multicolor smoking device with residue. Charges were filed.
PEN ARGYL, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Kenney, Joseph Edward Jr. - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) and Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (M)

At approximately 1920 hours, on November 3, 2021, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of red in color, Chevrolet Impala in the 700 block East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joseph Edward Kenney Jr. Upon further investigation, Marijuana and related Paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. The items were determined to belong to Kenney. In addition, Kenney was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver's license.
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Lutz, Tyler Alan - (1 count) Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (M)

At approximately 2035 hours, on October 10, 2021, Palmyra Police initiated a traffic stop of a black in color, Dodge Dart in the 800 block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078. The driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle was identified as Tyler Alan Lutz of Cleona. Upon further investigation, a small amount of Marijuana was located inside the vehicle.
PALMYRA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Ruoss, Barry Donald - (1) count Title 75 Section 3802 DUI

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP 86-9 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Wednesday November 17th, 2021 at 18:32 NLCRPD officers were dispatched 50 Wood Corner Rd in Clay Township for a vehicle accident. Thru investigation NLCRPD officers identified Barry Donald Ruoss as being a driver of a vehicle involved in the crash and under the influence. As a result Barry Donald Ruoss was arrested and taken to NLCRPD headquarters for further testing and then was processed and released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

35-780-113(A)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

On November 15th, 2021 at 12:46 A.M., West Chester Police were conducting a property check in the 400 block of W Washington St when an occupied vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of a closed business. Contact was made with the sole occupant, Omar Jimenez-Juarez, a 19-year-old Hispanic male...
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Marsh, Cody A. - 35 780-113a30 Possession with Intent to Deliver and 7 additional charges

Cody A. Marsh, 35, of Wrightsville, PA, was charged with Manufacturing/Delivery/Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance and several other DUI and drug related charges when Mount Joy Borough police officers were called to the 600 block of West Main Street in Mount Joy Borough. The defendant struck a parked vehicle, fled the scene on foot and was detained on West Donegal Street in Mount Joy.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

780-113A32 Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cody A. Marsh, 35, of Wrightsville, PA, was charged with Manufacturing/Delivery/Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance and several other DUI and drug related charges when Mount Joy Borough police officers were called to the 600 block of West Main Street in Mount Joy... 35 780-113a30 Possession...
MOUNT JOY, PA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrgv.com

16-year-old dies after being left at hospital by teens

A 16-year-old likely died due to an overdose early Friday, according to police, who said the teen’s body was dropped off by other minors at a Brownsville hospital. The teen’s name is not being release because he is a juvenile, but police said his body was dropped off at about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the emergency entrance at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy