Anton, Charles Thomas James - & 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

On October 25th at approximately 1600 hours, the Newville Borough Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the first block of North High Street, Newville Borough. Upon arrival, Police were met outside by Julia Hiester. Hiester explained that her and her mother were in a dispute over custody of Hiester's child. Hiester was very hysterical and had trouble remaining calm. Police then went inside to speak with the mother about the incident. Shortly after, Police were informed that Hiester's boyfriend frequently visits the home and stays in Hiester's bedroom. Police were also told that both individuals are involved in illegal activity which violates both of their parole. Police asked for consent to search the residence, which was granted. During the search; Police discovered Methamphetamine which was in a container near Hiester's night stand, said Methamphetamine was confiscated. Hiester has been charged with possession of Methamphetamine, and is currently incarcerated in the Cumberland County Prison on a parole violation.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO