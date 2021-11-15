ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

By STEPHEN WHYNO
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
westplainsdailyquill.net

Sabres focused on looking ahead with Eichel now in the past

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres had just completed a pregame meeting and veteran forward Kyle Okposo was struck by what he noticed once the coaches left the room. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
NHL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Hathway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings' point streak 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-0 Wednesday night, snapping the Kings' eight-game point streak. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
NHL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Browns star RB Chubb back from COVID list, cleared to play

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the team one of its best players for a critical stretch of the season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports League#North American
westplainsdailyquill.net

Comfortable Berríos skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make José Berríos change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
MLB
westplainsdailyquill.net

Surprising teams on wrong side of Week 10 blowouts

It was another blowout-filled weekend in the NFL, only this time several of teams on the losing end came from teams near the top of the standings. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
NFL
westplainsdailyquill.net

NASCAR to resume practice and qualifying in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR will return both practice and qualifying to its weekend schedule for all three national series in 2022. The on-track activity had been mostly scrapped the last two …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
westplainsdailyquill.net

Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal

CHICAGO (AP) — While insisting Major League Baseball is focused on reaching a labor deal, Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled Thursday that owners likely will lock out players if the current contract …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MLB
westplainsdailyquill.net

Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
SOCCER
westplainsdailyquill.net

WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket

The WNBA is changing its playoff format to a more traditional bracket. The league announced Thursday that the postseason will consist of three rounds — best- of-three games for the first round …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BASKETBALL
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
NHL
westplainsdailyquill.net

No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard was hoping a trip to Las Vegas could bring his team together after a tough loss. It's off to a great start so far. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MICHIGAN STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Most baseball minor leaguers to be provided their own beds

CHICAGO (AP) — Most minor league players will get their own beds provided in team housing under a new Major League Baseball policy. Stepping up improvements for minor leaguers after widespread …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MLB
TVLine

Survivor Recap: A Tribal Council Twist Results In Back-to-Back Blindsides — Which Two Players Went to Jury?

If the remaining Survivor 41 players thought the merge would give them more room to hide, well, they thought wrong. Wednesday’s immunity challenge split the group into two small teams of five, and after immunities (plural!) were doled out, those teams stuck together for the remainder of the night. And in pure 41 fashion, another twist sent both teams to Tribal Council to eliminate a castaway. With two individual immunities awarded, plus hidden immunity idols and extra votes lurking about, who successfully navigated the week’s many obstacles, and who saw their dreams go up in smoke? Let’s recap. Last week’s messiness has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy