NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

If the remaining Survivor 41 players thought the merge would give them more room to hide, well, they thought wrong. Wednesday’s immunity challenge split the group into two small teams of five, and after immunities (plural!) were doled out, those teams stuck together for the remainder of the night. And in pure 41 fashion, another twist sent both teams to Tribal Council to eliminate a castaway. With two individual immunities awarded, plus hidden immunity idols and extra votes lurking about, who successfully navigated the week’s many obstacles, and who saw their dreams go up in smoke? Let’s recap. Last week’s messiness has...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO