Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames that improved the Leafs’ record to 9-5-1 on the season. You kind of felt it going into the third period at 0-0. We had a few power plays. We had a number of chances where we were virtually in alone on the goaltender and had nothing to show for it. You felt like it was shaping up to be the perfect road game for Calgary, which is really what it was all the way through. You just felt like it was going to take one break for them. We had to score quickly, and we weren’t able to do that.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO