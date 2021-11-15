Joint Statement between Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hagiuda Koichi
Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and Minister Hagiuda Koichi met and exchanged a wide range of views on deepening the U.S.-Japan economic relationship under the guidelines expressed in the U.S.-Japan Competitiveness and Resiliency (CoRe) Partnership jointly established by the leaders of both countries in April 2021. Focusing on the CoRe goals of...www.commerce.gov
Comments / 0