Joint Statement between Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hagiuda Koichi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Uruguayan Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Economy Minister Arbeleche discussed how the United States and Uruguay can work together to build back better and create inclusive economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Uruguay’s leadership on climate change and clean energy can create good jobs for Uruguayans. Their discussion advances our ongoing collaboration to promote opportunity and prosperity in both countries.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO