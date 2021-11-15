ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Statement between Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hagiuda Koichi

 5 days ago

Secretary Gina M. Raimondo and Minister Hagiuda Koichi met and exchanged a wide range of views on deepening the U.S.-Japan economic relationship under the guidelines expressed in the U.S.-Japan Competitiveness and Resiliency (CoRe) Partnership jointly established by the leaders of both countries in April 2021. Focusing on the CoRe goals of...

The Minority Business Development Agency is Permanently Authorized in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

The following is a cross-post from the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Bill’s passage assigns an Under Secretary to oversee the Agency, mandates services to rural areas, provides authorities for a new Minority Business Development Grant program and the creation of partnerships with HBCU’s and minority-serving institutions. Today, U.S. Secretary...
Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo’s Official Visit to Malaysia

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo concluded her visit to Asia with an official visit to Malaysia. She met with Malaysian government leaders to discuss opportunities to strengthen our economic relationship through collaboration and partnership. In her discussions, she highlighted the importance of reliable supply chains and semiconductor...
Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo’s Meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo met with Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa. The Secretary highlighted the Biden Administration’s broader objective of working with like-minded partners across the Indo-Pacific on an economic framework strengthen economies on both sides of the Pacific.
Gina Raimondo
Readout of Joint Indo-Pacific Economic Meeting

Today, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment, Dan Tehan; New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor; Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong; and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met to discuss opportunities to expand economic cooperation among like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific region in an open and inclusive manner, and the need to strengthen economic ties, improve connectivity, address climate change challenges, and support post-pandemic economic recovery.
US Commerce Sec Raimondo: China not living up to commitments in phase 1 deal

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that China is not living up to its commitments in the phase one trade deal. This comes a day after a virtual call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, emphasizing their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict and enhance communication.
Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo’s Meeting with Minister for Communications and Information of Singapore Josephine Teo

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo met with Singapore Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo for a bilateral meeting and to co-host an event promoting women’s leadership in the technology sector. During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Minister Teo discussed U.S. and Singapore collaboration on the digital...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Says National Guard an Option to Ease Supply Chain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that using the National Guard to help ease U.S. supply chain problems remains an option but is not under active discussion. "I think everything's on the table. We are literally going through our entire toolbox to decide what steps would...
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo celebrates lifting of international travel restrictions

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo issued the following statement on the lifting of international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers: “The travel and tourism industry is a vital part of the American economy, providing millions of jobs to Americans, supporting local businesses, and showcasing what our country has to offer to travelers from around the world. Tragically,…
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Applauds the Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will fund key Commerce initiatives, including universal broadband, climate resiliency and permanent authorization of MBDA. Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo applauded the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Department of Commerce will...
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Uruguayan Economy Minister Arbeleche

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Uruguayan Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Economy Minister Arbeleche discussed how the United States and Uruguay can work together to build back better and create inclusive economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Uruguay’s leadership on climate change and clean energy can create good jobs for Uruguayans. Their discussion advances our ongoing collaboration to promote opportunity and prosperity in both countries.
Commerce Secretary: We Are Working To Fix The Trucker Shortage

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said her department’s working to fix a broken part of the nation’s supply chain key to the Ag and food sector; a massive shortage of truck drivers. Raimondo said Commerce is working with the Departments of Transportation and Labor to license thousands of commercial truck drivers.
