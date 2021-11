President Joe Biden’s pick to be the nation’s top bank regulator spent her Thursday confirmation hearing defending herself from Republican senators who accused her of being a communist because she grew up in the former Soviet Union.Mr Biden’s nominee to head the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is Saule Omarova, a Kazakh-American law professor who moved to the United States after the fall of the USSR’s communist government and later earned a PhD from the University of Wisconsin and a law degree from Northwestern University. She previously served in the Treasury Department during the George W...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO