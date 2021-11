As speculation mounts over who’s going to run for Georgia governor, one of the three declared candidates in the race made a campaign stop in Habersham. Republican candidate and Brian Kemp challenger Vernon Jones was the featured guest speaker at the Habersham GOP’s monthly meeting in Demorest on November 9. The former Democratic State Representative and Dekalb County CEO turned Republican was met with cheers and applause from party faithful as he shared his campaign platform and plans to challenge Gov. Kemp and Stacy Abrams.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO