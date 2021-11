Ubisoft has given a release date for the first DLC for Far Cry 6 featuring Vaas from Far Cry 3. It will be out on November 16 and will be a part of the season pass. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is unique in the sense that it focuses on the three different villains from the franchise’s past. This includes Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The first DLC is called Vaas Insanity and it is confirmed to arrive on November 16.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO