When it comes to missing Indigenous women, we don't actually know how bad it is

While looking over the statistics related to Indigenous women and violence, a disturbing portrait emerges. "Eighty-four percent of Native American women will experience violence in their lifetime. Ninety-four percent of Native American women will be raped or coerced in their lifetime. ... It's staggering to think about it, to even be able to comprehend those numbers, it's overwhelming, and I think sometimes people just get desensitized to it because it's just so staggering," investigative journalist and former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs, who is featured in Oxygen's new special "Murdered And Missing In Montana," which focuses on the disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls in Montana, told Oxygen digital correspondent Stephanie Gomulka.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO