In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial gray areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. I opened my first credit card when I was 18, and my mom cosigned with me. I’m 27 now and still have that card, with its cool $500 limit, but I never use it. My partner and I have other cards with higher limits that we pay in full, and that offer some awesome rewards. Does it make sense to close my first credit card, even though it is the credit card I have had the longest? I’m worried about my credit score taking a significant dip.—Credit Confused.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO